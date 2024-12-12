Poland Secures Cutting-edge MQ-9B Sky Guardian Drones from U.S.
Poland has agreed to purchase MQ-9B Sky Guardian drones from U.S. company General Atomics for about 1.2 billion zlotys, as part of a defense upgrade amid the Ukraine conflict. The deal signifies Poland's focus on modernizing its military with a significant boost to its defense spending.
Poland has inked a significant contract with the U.S. firm General Atomics, valued at approximately 1.2 billion zlotys ($295 million), to acquire MQ-9B Sky Guardian drones, according to a statement from the defence minister on Thursday. This purchase comes as Poland strengthens its military capabilities in the context of ongoing tensions in Ukraine.
The acquisition is a nod to cutting-edge military technology, noted as a substantial yet quality investment by Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz. He announced the establishment of drone forces within the Polish Army, a step solidified by this procurement and set to commence January 1st.
The Polish Defence Ministry indicated that the U.S.-made drones will arrive by early 2027, with existing leases on older models ensuring no immediate gap in aerial capabilities. Current currency rates place the exchange at $1 equaling 4.0696 zlotys.
