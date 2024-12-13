India Reinforces Cyber Defenses at AISS 2024

The Annual Information Security Summit (AISS) 2024 showcased India's robust cybersecurity presence, highlighting significant contributions from national leaders and companies in the field. Hosted by the Data Security Council of India (DSCI), the event focused on discussing future strategies for cyber defense.

WhizHack Technologies took center stage, unveiling ZeroHack, an advanced cybersecurity platform aimed at safeguarding critical infrastructure. Co-Founder Kaushik Ray emphasized the growing need for self-reliance and skilled professionals to combat evolving cyber threats during discussion panels.

The summit featured various sessions including key presentations and awards recognizing exemplary contributions to cybersecurity and data protection. Industry leaders shared knowledge, underscoring India's ambition to evolve from a tech consumer to a global cybersecurity innovator.

(With inputs from agencies.)