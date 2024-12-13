Sophia the Robot Wows Zimbabwe: A Symbol of AI's Promise

Sophia, the globally recognized robot from Hanson Robotics, has captured hearts in Zimbabwe, showcasing her human-like conversational abilities at an innovation fair hosted by the University of Zimbabwe in Harare. Renowned for her capacity to mimic facial expressions and comprehend human gestures, Sophia was described as a 'global icon' by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), who facilitated her visit to the southern African nation.

Originally from Hong Kong and possessing Saudi Arabian citizenship since 2017, Sophia engaged with audiences ranging from cabinet ministers to curious children. Her responses highlighted her dedication to learning, distinguishing herself from humanity's emotional complexities while assuring attendees that robots posed no threat. As a special guest for a week-long Artificial Intelligence and Innovation event, Sophia's presence is aimed at motivating Zimbabwe's youth to pursue careers in AI and STEM fields.

Throughout her visit, Sophia embraced local culture, donning the national dress and interacting warmly despite the influx of questions and selfies. This appearance marked her first presence in Zimbabwe, although she has previously visited Egypt, South Africa, and Rwanda. The UNDP expressed hope that Sophia would spark inspiration among young Zimbabweans to delve into technological and scientific disciplines.

(With inputs from agencies.)