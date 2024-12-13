Left Menu

Sophia the Robot Wows Zimbabwe: A Symbol of AI's Promise

Sophia, the world-famous robot, captivated audiences in Zimbabwe with her advanced conversational abilities at an innovation fair. The UNDP aims for her presence to inspire local youth in AI and STEM. Created by Hanson Robotics, Sophia was also the first robot to gain citizenship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Harare | Updated: 13-12-2024 23:17 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 23:17 IST
Sophia the Robot Wows Zimbabwe: A Symbol of AI's Promise
  • Country:
  • Zimbabwe

Sophia, the globally recognized robot from Hanson Robotics, has captured hearts in Zimbabwe, showcasing her human-like conversational abilities at an innovation fair hosted by the University of Zimbabwe in Harare. Renowned for her capacity to mimic facial expressions and comprehend human gestures, Sophia was described as a 'global icon' by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), who facilitated her visit to the southern African nation.

Originally from Hong Kong and possessing Saudi Arabian citizenship since 2017, Sophia engaged with audiences ranging from cabinet ministers to curious children. Her responses highlighted her dedication to learning, distinguishing herself from humanity's emotional complexities while assuring attendees that robots posed no threat. As a special guest for a week-long Artificial Intelligence and Innovation event, Sophia's presence is aimed at motivating Zimbabwe's youth to pursue careers in AI and STEM fields.

Throughout her visit, Sophia embraced local culture, donning the national dress and interacting warmly despite the influx of questions and selfies. This appearance marked her first presence in Zimbabwe, although she has previously visited Egypt, South Africa, and Rwanda. The UNDP expressed hope that Sophia would spark inspiration among young Zimbabweans to delve into technological and scientific disciplines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024