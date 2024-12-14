The Unpredictable Future of AI: Insights from Ilya Sutskever
Ilya Sutskever, former chief scientist at OpenAI, predicts that reasoning capabilities will render AI technology less predictable. Addressing the NeurIPS conference, he highlighted the limitations of pre-training methods and suggested new ways to generate data. Sutskever envisions a future with superintelligent machines capable of human-like reasoning.
At the NeurIPS conference, former OpenAI chief scientist Ilya Sutskever forecasted that the integration of reasoning capabilities in AI would lead to unpredictability in technological outcomes.
Sutskever, receiving a 'Test of Time' award, discussed the limitations of current pre-training models. Despite achievements like OpenAI's ChatGPT, he noted that data expansion is reaching a plateau due to the finite nature of the internet.
He proposed alternatives, such as AI generating new data or refining answers to enhance accuracy. Sutskever co-founded Safe Superintelligence Inc envisioning superintelligent, self-aware machines that can reason like humans, but warned of their inherent unpredictability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
