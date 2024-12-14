Left Menu

AI Emotion Recognition: A Controversial Technology on the Rise

AI-enabled emotion recognition technology claims to determine emotional states but lacks scientific validity. It poses legal and societal risks, especially in workplaces. The European Union has banned its use in workplaces, while Australia remains unregulated. Concerns include privacy threats, biases, and potential harms to employee wellbeing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 14-12-2024 10:48 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 10:48 IST
  • Australia

Amid growing concerns, emotion recognition technology is facing scrutiny over its scientific validity and ethical implications. Technology companies claim their AI-enabled tools can accurately gauge emotions, but critics argue there's insufficient evidence to support such assertions.

The European Union has already moved to ban emotion recognition in workplaces, except for medical or safety applications, highlighting the legal and ethical challenges associated with its deployment. Despite these concerns, the technology is gaining traction, with the market projected to grow substantially by 2027.

In Australia, regulation is lacking, prompting calls from experts for urgent action. Critics warn of privacy violations and biases, with fears that emotion-tracking systems could unfairly impact employee assessments and exacerbate workplace discrimination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

