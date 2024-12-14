Left Menu

Digital Transformation: India's Postal Service Revolutionizes E-commerce Sector

Union Minister Scindia announced the Department of Posts' digital transition to a logistics corporation, enhancing its role in e-commerce. This shift aligns with India's broader digital goals and telecom advances. India's internet and broadband growth highlights the department's future roadmap and contributions to the telecommunications sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2024 14:11 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 14:11 IST
Digital Transformation: India's Postal Service Revolutionizes E-commerce Sector
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has unveiled a transformative digital strategy for the Department of Posts, steering it towards a key role in the burgeoning e-commerce sector.

Speaking on Indian Post & Telecommunication Accounts' 50th Foundation Day, Scindia highlighted the department's potential to become a global logistics leader while maintaining its vast postal network in service to the public.

The minister emphasized significant growth in telecommunications, noting that India's leap from landlines to leading in 6G technology showcases the sector's evolution and the indispensable contributions of stakeholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

 Global
2
UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

 Global
3
Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

 Global
4
Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict

Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoin...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024