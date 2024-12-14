Digital Transformation: India's Postal Service Revolutionizes E-commerce Sector
Union Minister Scindia announced the Department of Posts' digital transition to a logistics corporation, enhancing its role in e-commerce. This shift aligns with India's broader digital goals and telecom advances. India's internet and broadband growth highlights the department's future roadmap and contributions to the telecommunications sector.
14-12-2024
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has unveiled a transformative digital strategy for the Department of Posts, steering it towards a key role in the burgeoning e-commerce sector.
Speaking on Indian Post & Telecommunication Accounts' 50th Foundation Day, Scindia highlighted the department's potential to become a global logistics leader while maintaining its vast postal network in service to the public.
The minister emphasized significant growth in telecommunications, noting that India's leap from landlines to leading in 6G technology showcases the sector's evolution and the indispensable contributions of stakeholders.
