ULA's Vulcan Rocket Gears Up to Compete with SpaceX in LEO Market

United Launch Alliance plans to challenge SpaceX's dominance in the low Earth orbit satellite launch market by upgrading its Vulcan rocket. By creating a Vulcan model optimized for LEO, ULA aims to compete against SpaceX's Starship, which supports SpaceX's Starlink Internet service. ULA's plans involve developing unique Vulcan configurations.

14-12-2024
The United Launch Alliance (ULA), a joint venture between aerospace giants Boeing and Lockheed Martin, is set to enhance its Vulcan rocket in an aggressive bid to rival SpaceX's Starship in the low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite launch market. ULA's CEO, Tory Bruno, disclosed these ambitious plans during a military space conference in Orlando.

With SpaceX currently dominating the LEO market by deploying thousands of satellites for its Starlink Internet service, ULA intends to introduce a Vulcan model specifically designed for this burgeoning sector. Bruno highlighted the results of a recent trade study, stating, "We've selected a modification to Vulcan which gives us significantly more mass to LEO and puts us in a competitive range."

The Vulcan enhancements involve possibilities such as the "Vulcan Heavy," featuring three core boosters in a unique configuration. As SpaceX continues to advance its Starship capabilities, targeting future Mars missions and immediate Starlink batch deployments, ULA aims to keep pace with the evolving market through strategic and timely upgrades.

