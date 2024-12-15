Mystery Drones Spark Nationwide Debate and Investigations

The White House, FBI, and DHS officials have clarified that many of the recent drone sightings reported in New Jersey and nearby states have been linked to manned aircraft. A national security risk has not been identified.

During a press briefing, an FBI official stated that of over 5,000 drone reports, fewer than 100 warranted further investigation. Notably, all major fixed-wing sightings involved manned aircraft. Collaborative efforts using advanced tech and intelligence have found no evidence of significant unmanned aerial activities within national borders.

Despite no concrete threats, investigations continue into unresolved cases. The surge in sightings, beginning mid-November in New Jersey, has extended to several Northeast states. Subsequently, a Facebook group formed to solve the mystery has rapidly grown. As authorities ramp up their responses, some officials are calling for stronger federal action against unauthorized drone activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)