Mystery Drones Spark Nationwide Debate and Investigations

Recent drone sightings across New Jersey, Massachusetts, and other states have caught national attention and triggered official investigations. Among thousands of reports, few have required further scrutiny, involving manned aircraft along regular flight paths. Officials continue to explore legitimate drone activities, seeking origins of these recurring sightings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-12-2024 04:18 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 04:18 IST
The White House, FBI, and DHS officials have clarified that many of the recent drone sightings reported in New Jersey and nearby states have been linked to manned aircraft. A national security risk has not been identified.

During a press briefing, an FBI official stated that of over 5,000 drone reports, fewer than 100 warranted further investigation. Notably, all major fixed-wing sightings involved manned aircraft. Collaborative efforts using advanced tech and intelligence have found no evidence of significant unmanned aerial activities within national borders.

Despite no concrete threats, investigations continue into unresolved cases. The surge in sightings, beginning mid-November in New Jersey, has extended to several Northeast states. Subsequently, a Facebook group formed to solve the mystery has rapidly grown. As authorities ramp up their responses, some officials are calling for stronger federal action against unauthorized drone activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

