Narayana Murthy Advocates AI as India's Great Leveller

Narayana Murthy, the founder of Infosys, emphasized the importance of embracing advanced technologies, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), to drive growth in India. Speaking at the centenary celebration of the Indian Chamber of Commerce on Sunday, he described technology as a 'great leveller' crucial for economic inclusion.

Murthy noted that technology could significantly reduce societal gaps by lowering costs and enhancing profitability, outlining its potential to transform sectors like automated vehicles, precision operations, and hazardous environments where AI can mitigate human risk.

Further, Murthy called for hard work and performance to earn respect and urged entrepreneurs to adopt 'compassionate capitalism,' blending capitalist practices with liberal and socialist values to create just opportunities for all.

(With inputs from agencies.)