Synergy Quantum Boosts India’s Cryptographic Resilience with Advanced QRNG

In a significant advancement for quantum security, Synergy Quantum, an industry leader in quantum secure communication technology, has successfully deployed a state-of-the-art Quantum Random Number Generator (QRNG) at India's Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC). This pivotal collaboration aims to bolster India's national cryptographic resilience.

The breakthrough, centered around Synergy Quantum's innovative Source-Device Independent Self-Certification (DISC™) protocol, revolutionizes the way randomness is created and validated. By leveraging quantum photonics, this technology promises unmatched security by eliminating vulnerabilities typically seen in other QRNG systems.

This deployment is set to propel India forward in the global quantum research arena, highlighting an era of secure communications and cryptographic safeguarding. Emphasizing the necessity of robust randomness in Post-Quantum Encryption, this move supports India's strategic pursuit to become self-reliant in future quantum technologies.

