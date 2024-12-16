SoftBank's $100 Billion Promise: A Boost for U.S. Economy

In a joint announcement with SoftBank Group CEO Masayoshi Son, President-elect Donald Trump declared a substantial $100 billion investment in the United States economy by SoftBank over the next four years.

This investment, focusing on artificial intelligence and related infrastructure, is slated to generate 100,000 jobs, reinforcing Trump's commitment to economic growth and inflation mitigation during his upcoming term.

However, SoftBank's specifics regarding funding sources remain undisclosed, as past ambitious investments raise questions about the realization of such job creation promises.

(With inputs from agencies.)