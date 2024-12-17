MSI Begins India Manufacturing Journey with Chennai Facility

In a strategic move supporting the 'Make in India' initiative, Taiwanese laptop maker MSI has announced the opening of its first manufacturing facility in Chennai, India.

The facility will initially produce locally-manufactured versions of the MSI Modern 14 and MSI Thin 15 models, reinforcing MSI's commitment to expanding its footprint in one of its fastest-growing markets.

With rising demand for high-performance laptops in India, MSI is increasing product accessibility through more brand stores and retail partnerships with Croma and Reliance Retail, offering competitive prices on its locally produced models.

(With inputs from agencies.)