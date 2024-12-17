Left Menu

MSI Begins India Manufacturing Journey with Chennai Facility

MSI, a Taiwanese laptop manufacturer, has started its manufacturing operations in India, launching its first facility in Chennai. This move aligns with the 'Make in India' initiative, focusing on MSI Modern 14 and Thin 15 laptop models. MSI aims to enhance its presence in India's growing tech market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2024 12:14 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 12:14 IST
MSI Begins India Manufacturing Journey with Chennai Facility
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move supporting the 'Make in India' initiative, Taiwanese laptop maker MSI has announced the opening of its first manufacturing facility in Chennai, India.

The facility will initially produce locally-manufactured versions of the MSI Modern 14 and MSI Thin 15 models, reinforcing MSI's commitment to expanding its footprint in one of its fastest-growing markets.

With rising demand for high-performance laptops in India, MSI is increasing product accessibility through more brand stores and retail partnerships with Croma and Reliance Retail, offering competitive prices on its locally produced models.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024