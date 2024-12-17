Sonata Software Unveils IntellQA: Revolutionizing Software Testing with AI
Sonata Software launches IntellQA, a Harmoni.AI powered automation platform, to enhance software delivery. IntellQA addresses QA challenges with AI/ML capabilities, integrating with tools like Jira and Azure DevOps for agile software development. It reduces costs, optimizes resources, and boosts ROI by accelerating testing processes.
Sonata Software, a leader in Modernization Engineering, has unveiled IntellQA, a Harmoni.AI-powered platform designed to revolutionize software testing for enterprises worldwide. This cutting-edge solution addresses modern Quality Assurance (QA) challenges through advanced automation and intelligence.
The launch of IntellQA comes amid rising demands for streamlined processes in software delivery. As enterprises face hurdles like limited automation expertise and escalating costs, Sonata's platform integrates seamlessly with tools such as Jira and Azure DevOps, enabling faster delivery in Agile and DevOps environments.
Sonata's Chief Technology Officer, Rajsekhar Datta Roy, emphasized the platform's potential to optimize resource utilization, reduce costs, and improve bottom lines. IntellQA's features, such as scalable frameworks and ethical AI practices, position companies to stay competitive in today's digital landscape, offering significant long-term savings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
