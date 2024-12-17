Left Menu

AceCloud Expands Cloud Footprint with New Region in Noida

AceCloud, in collaboration with NetApp and Quantum, has launched a new cloud region in Noida. This initiative aims to deliver low-latency, cost-effective cloud services with enhanced security. The facility, equipped with 56 servers, is optimized for AI and HPC workloads and will serve customers globally from Q4 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2024 18:42 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 18:42 IST
AceCloud Expands Cloud Footprint with New Region in Noida
  • Country:
  • India

Cloud computing firm AceCloud announced a significant expansion on Tuesday as it opened a new cloud region in Noida. This development is in partnership with data solution providers NetApp and Quantum. The newly established cloud region is designed to offer users low-latency access to sophisticated cloud technologies, underscored by robust enterprise-level reliability, integrated security, and disaster recovery features.

Alongside these advantages, AceCloud is set to provide economically priced high-performance cloud services. Compute for GPU will be available from USD 0.03 per hour, while object storage pricing starts at USD 7 per TB monthly. With this setup, the Noida facility will house 56 servers as confirmed by Vinay Chhabra, AceCloud's co-founder and Managing Director.

This new addition aims to cater to AI and high-performance computing (HPC) needs with specialized hardware solutions. All operations will be conducted within a tier IV data center, ensuring premium data security and round-the-clock availability. Customers will have access to these services starting the fourth quarter of 2024, not only in this region but also from AceCloud's existing region in Mumbai, reinforcing their presence in the Asia Pacific.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024