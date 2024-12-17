AceCloud Expands Cloud Footprint with New Region in Noida

Cloud computing firm AceCloud announced a significant expansion on Tuesday as it opened a new cloud region in Noida. This development is in partnership with data solution providers NetApp and Quantum. The newly established cloud region is designed to offer users low-latency access to sophisticated cloud technologies, underscored by robust enterprise-level reliability, integrated security, and disaster recovery features.

Alongside these advantages, AceCloud is set to provide economically priced high-performance cloud services. Compute for GPU will be available from USD 0.03 per hour, while object storage pricing starts at USD 7 per TB monthly. With this setup, the Noida facility will house 56 servers as confirmed by Vinay Chhabra, AceCloud's co-founder and Managing Director.

This new addition aims to cater to AI and high-performance computing (HPC) needs with specialized hardware solutions. All operations will be conducted within a tier IV data center, ensuring premium data security and round-the-clock availability. Customers will have access to these services starting the fourth quarter of 2024, not only in this region but also from AceCloud's existing region in Mumbai, reinforcing their presence in the Asia Pacific.

