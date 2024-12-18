Pakistan's Internet Challenges: Government's Promise to Boost Connectivity

The Pakistani government has admitted in parliament that internet users are facing slow speeds and connectivity issues. Lawmakers have expressed concerns over these disruptions.

Citizens have encountered slow downloads and WhatsApp issues due to internet challenges. Minister of State for IT Shaza Fatima Khawaja highlighted improvements, noting a 28% speed increase as per the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority's 2023-24 report.

Khawaja pointed to congestion, spectrum, and fiberisation issues but assured the laying of four new under-sea cables soon. She clarified that social media platform X's ban was a decision of the interior ministry, not the IT ministry.

(With inputs from agencies.)