Pakistan's Internet Challenges: Government's Promise to Boost Connectivity
The Pakistan government has acknowledged slow internet speeds and disruptions, promising improvements. Minister of State for IT Shaza Fatima Khawaja cited spectrum and fiberisation challenges, but reported speed improvements. Under-sea cables are planned to enhance connectivity. Social platform X was banned due to the interior ministry's directives.
The Pakistani government has admitted in parliament that internet users are facing slow speeds and connectivity issues. Lawmakers have expressed concerns over these disruptions.
Citizens have encountered slow downloads and WhatsApp issues due to internet challenges. Minister of State for IT Shaza Fatima Khawaja highlighted improvements, noting a 28% speed increase as per the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority's 2023-24 report.
Khawaja pointed to congestion, spectrum, and fiberisation issues but assured the laying of four new under-sea cables soon. She clarified that social media platform X's ban was a decision of the interior ministry, not the IT ministry.
