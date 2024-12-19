Left Menu

Gabriel Jesus's Transformative Hat-Trick Propels Arsenal to Victory

Gabriel Jesus's second-half hat-trick propelled Arsenal to a 3-2 victory over Crystal Palace, advancing them to the League Cup semi-finals. Despite trailing behind early on, Arsenal made a strong comeback at the Emirates Stadium, overcoming a deficit with three goals from the Brazilian striker.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 19-12-2024 02:59 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 02:59 IST
Gabriel Jesus's Transformative Hat-Trick Propels Arsenal to Victory
Gabriel Jesus
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a thrilling League Cup showdown, Gabriel Jesus led Arsenal to a dramatic 3-2 comeback victory over Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium. With a stunning hat-trick in the second half, Jesus turned the tables after an early lead by Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta.

The Gunners started shaky, but Jesus equalized in the 54th minute with a deft chip over Palace's goalie Dean Henderson following a precise pass from Martin Odegaard. Arsenal's momentum continued as Jesus capitalized on a slick assist from Bukayo Saka, scoring his second in the 73rd minute.

Completing his hat-trick with flair, Jesus received another pass from Odegaard, breaking through Palace's defense to seal the win. Although Eddie Nketiah scored a late consolation goal for Palace, Arsenal's dominance in the latter half secured their place in the semi-finals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024