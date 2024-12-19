Gabriel Jesus's Transformative Hat-Trick Propels Arsenal to Victory

In a thrilling League Cup showdown, Gabriel Jesus led Arsenal to a dramatic 3-2 comeback victory over Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium. With a stunning hat-trick in the second half, Jesus turned the tables after an early lead by Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta.

The Gunners started shaky, but Jesus equalized in the 54th minute with a deft chip over Palace's goalie Dean Henderson following a precise pass from Martin Odegaard. Arsenal's momentum continued as Jesus capitalized on a slick assist from Bukayo Saka, scoring his second in the 73rd minute.

Completing his hat-trick with flair, Jesus received another pass from Odegaard, breaking through Palace's defense to seal the win. Although Eddie Nketiah scored a late consolation goal for Palace, Arsenal's dominance in the latter half secured their place in the semi-finals.

