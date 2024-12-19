AMEC Welcomes Pentagon's Reversal
Advanced Micro-Fabrication Equipment Inc China (AMEC) hailed the U.S. Pentagon's decision to remove the company from its list of Chinese military companies. This move is seen as reinforcing AMEC's growth potential and its capability to defend its legitimate rights and interests.
Advanced Micro-Fabrication Equipment Inc China (AMEC) has expressed optimism following the U.S. Pentagon's decision to remove the firm from the list of Chinese military companies. According to AMEC, this strategic change will significantly foster the firm's healthy development, opening new opportunities for growth.
The company hailed the move as a testament to its unwavering commitment and capability to protect its legitimate rights and interests abroad. The decision underscores AMEC's standing and fortitude in navigating international regulatory landscapes.
AMEC's statement marks an important milestone in the bilateral business relations between China and the U.S., setting the stage for a more conducive operational environment for the company. This development arrives as part of broader diplomatic dealings between the two economic powerhouses.
(With inputs from agencies.)
