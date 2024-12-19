Left Menu

MiPhi: Revolutionizing AI Storage Solutions in India

Micromax and Phison have partnered to form MiPhi, a joint venture focusing on AI-enabled storage chipsets. Aiming to reduce costs and dependency on foreign technology, they will begin production in Noida, India. The initiative plans to disrupt the AI market with localized solutions and create extensive employment opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2024 12:24 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 12:24 IST
Micromax Informatics has teamed up with Phison, a Taiwanese storage chip firm, to establish MiPhi, a new joint venture focusing on the production of AI-enabled storage chipsets in India. The partnership aims to manufacture these chipsets locally, with Micromax holding a 55 percent stake in the firm, while Phison holds 45 percent.

Rahul Sharma, Co-Founder of Micromax, revealed that production has commenced in Noida. The company plans to target servers, which are essential from both security and strategic viewpoints. Sharma also highlighted their goal to significantly reduce the cost of GPUs by up to one-tenth, potentially transforming the AI landscape in both India and other designated regions.

The joint venture will attempt to decrease reliance on foreign tech by developing indigenous solutions, aimed at mitigating India's lack of native storage technology companies. Phison will train newly hired engineers, with plans to build a team of a thousand over the next three years. The firm will establish local sales teams across India, with a focus on the automobile, IoT, and mobile device markets.

