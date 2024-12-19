Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh's AI Leap: Transforming Governance with Technology

The Andhra Pradesh government, under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, is implementing AI to enhance governance transparency and efficiency. In collaboration with Google, initiatives include AI workshops, development of a unified search bar, and leveraging blockchain for digital services, aiming to streamline public service delivery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 19-12-2024 21:59 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 21:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Andhra Pradesh government is set to revolutionize administrative processes by deploying Artificial Intelligence (AI) extensively, according to official sources. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's vision involves using AI to enhance governance's transparency, efficiency, and accessibility for Andhra Pradesh residents.

In pursuit of these ambitious goals, the state has partnered with Google, facilitating a workshop at their New Delhi office. K Dinesh Kumar, chief executive of the Real-Time Governance Society (RTGS), highlighted the collaboration's potential in transforming government operations through AI advancements.

Among the initiatives discussed were the introduction of a unified search bar for streamlined government service access and the development of proprietary AI like ChatGPT. These efforts, bolstered by blockchain technology, are focused on simplifying the issuance of essential certificates digitally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

