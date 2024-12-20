Left Menu

Space Ventures and Environmental Concerns: A Future in Flux

Current science news includes environmental threats to Chile's 'living fossil' frog, a SpaceX mission control power failure, Japan's continuing rocket challenges, and NASA astronauts' extended stay in space due to delays with the Boeing Starliner. Key themes include ecological impacts and space exploration setbacks.

Updated: 20-12-2024 02:30 IST
Space Ventures and Environmental Concerns: A Future in Flux
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The effects of climate change are being felt acutely in Chile where the giant 'living fossil' frog is under threat. Known as the Calyptocephallela gayi or Helmeted Water Toad, this species is losing its habitat not only due to climate change but also due to human intervention.

Meanwhile, a significant power outage at a SpaceX facility resulted in a temporary loss of control during an historic mission. This was the first private spacewalk conducted by the company and included billionaire Jared Isaacman, among others. The incident sparked interest given Isaacman's recent nomination as NASA administrator.

Japan's space ambitions faced another setback as Space One's Kairos rocket failed shortly after liftoff. Despite these challenges, Japan remains committed to achieving 30 rocket launches annually within the decade, eyeing a prominent position in Asia's space industry.

The return of NASA astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore has been postponed until March. Originally intended as an eight-day test mission, it has now extended beyond nine months following issues with the Boeing Starliner capsule they used for their journey.



