Argentina's Economic Dip: A Year in Review
Argentina's economic activity decreased by 0.7% in October year-on-year, marking the fifth consecutive monthly contraction, according to official statistics. Analysts had projected a larger contraction of 2.2%.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-12-2024 00:47 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 00:47 IST
Argentina's economic activity fell by 0.7% in October compared to the same month last year. This marks the fifth consecutive month of year-on-year contraction, according to the country's official statistics agency, released on Friday.
While the decline was notable, it was less severe than analysts' forecasts, which had anticipated a 2.2% contraction. This deviation from predictions highlights potential volatility in economic recovery forecasts.
The consistent downturn underscores challenges facing Argentina's economy, as policymakers continue to grapple with financial instability and external pressures impacting growth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
RBI cuts GDP growth projection to 6.6 per cent for current financial year, from earlier forecast of 7.2 per cent.
RBI sharply cuts GDP growth forecast to 6.6% for FY25
Stock markets snap 5-day winning run as RBI cuts FY25 growth forecast; Sensex drops 56 pts
RBI Poised for Rate Cuts Amid Inflation Challenges and Growth Forecasts
Sterling Soars: BoE and ECB Rate Forecasts Shake Currency Markets