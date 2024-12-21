Argentina's Economic Dip: A Year in Review

Argentina's economic activity fell by 0.7% in October compared to the same month last year. This marks the fifth consecutive month of year-on-year contraction, according to the country's official statistics agency, released on Friday.

While the decline was notable, it was less severe than analysts' forecasts, which had anticipated a 2.2% contraction. This deviation from predictions highlights potential volatility in economic recovery forecasts.

The consistent downturn underscores challenges facing Argentina's economy, as policymakers continue to grapple with financial instability and external pressures impacting growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)