WhatsApp Triumphs Over NSO Group in Landmark Spyware Case

A U.S. judge has ruled in favor of WhatsApp against Israel's NSO Group in a legal battle over spyware allegations. Judge Phyllis Hamilton found NSO liable for hacking, enabling the case to move forward to trial for damages. The ruling highlights the responsibility of surveillance companies for unlawful actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-12-2024 07:48 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 07:48 IST
In a significant legal victory, Meta Platforms' WhatsApp was favored by a U.S. judge in a lawsuit against Israel's NSO Group. The case involved allegations of NSO exploiting a bug in WhatsApp to install spyware for unauthorized surveillance.

On Friday, U.S. District Judge Phyllis Hamilton in Oakland, California, ruled NSO liable for hacking and breach of contract, allowing the case to proceed to trial solely on the matter of damages. NSO Group has yet to respond to requests for comment.

The ruling was hailed by cybersecurity experts and WhatsApp officials as a landmark judgment with the potential to reshape accountability within the spyware industry, reinforcing the legal responsibilities of such companies in the context of unauthorized surveillance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

