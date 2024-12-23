Left Menu

Sriram Krishnan: Pioneering AI at the White House

Sriram Krishnan, Indian American entrepreneur and venture capitalist, has been named Senior White House Policy Advisor on Artificial Intelligence by US President-elect Donald Trump. Krishnan will focus on American leadership in AI, working alongside David O. Sacks to shape AI policy and coordinate across government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sanfrancisco | Updated: 23-12-2024 07:19 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 07:19 IST
Sriram Krishnan: Pioneering AI at the White House

US President-elect Donald Trump has appointed Sriram Krishnan, a prominent Indian American entrepreneur and venture capitalist, as the Senior White House Policy Advisor on Artificial Intelligence. This announcement is part of a broader initiative to bolster the US's leadership in AI, as Trump named several new officials in this area.

Krishnan, who has an impressive background leading product teams at major tech companies like Microsoft, Twitter, Yahoo!, Facebook, and Snap, will collaborate with David O. Sacks, the new White House AI & Crypto Czar. Together, they will coordinate AI policy across various government sectors and ensure the nation remains at the forefront of AI innovations.

The appointment has garnered positive reactions from the Indian American community. Indiaspora executive director Sanjeev Joshipura praised Krishnan, emphasizing his blend of expertise in public policy, international affairs, investing, and technology. Indiaspora hopes to engage closely with Krishnan to further its leadership work on AI domestically and internationally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024