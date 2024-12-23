Sriram Krishnan: Pioneering AI at the White House

US President-elect Donald Trump has appointed Sriram Krishnan, a prominent Indian American entrepreneur and venture capitalist, as the Senior White House Policy Advisor on Artificial Intelligence. This announcement is part of a broader initiative to bolster the US's leadership in AI, as Trump named several new officials in this area.

Krishnan, who has an impressive background leading product teams at major tech companies like Microsoft, Twitter, Yahoo!, Facebook, and Snap, will collaborate with David O. Sacks, the new White House AI & Crypto Czar. Together, they will coordinate AI policy across various government sectors and ensure the nation remains at the forefront of AI innovations.

The appointment has garnered positive reactions from the Indian American community. Indiaspora executive director Sanjeev Joshipura praised Krishnan, emphasizing his blend of expertise in public policy, international affairs, investing, and technology. Indiaspora hopes to engage closely with Krishnan to further its leadership work on AI domestically and internationally.

(With inputs from agencies.)