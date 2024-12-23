Left Menu

SealTech's Strategic Launch: Bridging Demand in the UAE

Sealmatic India Ltd, in collaboration with High Technology FZ-LLC, has launched SealTech LLC, a new service center in Abu Dhabi. This joint venture aims to address the growing demand for mechanical seals in the UAE, offering tailored solutions and world-class support, particularly for major customers like ADNOC and EPCs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-12-2024 11:58 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 11:58 IST
SealTech's Strategic Launch: Bridging Demand in the UAE
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai, India - Sealmatic India Ltd, publicly listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange, proudly announces the acquisition of an economic license in Abu Dhabi to establish SealTech LLC, a state-of-the-art service center dedicated to mechanical seal repairs and maintenance in partnership with High Technology FZ-LLC.

Located in Abu Dhabi's Musaffah Industrial Area, an economic hub, the center will be equipped with advanced machinery. Two experienced Sealmatic personnel will bolster the new operations, ensuring high-level service delivery for key clients including ADNOC, KSB, and others in the UAE region.

Mr. Samir Mullaji, Sealmatic's Vice President of Business Development, emphasized SealTech LLC's role in rapidly responding to clients' needs 24/7, aiming for a substantial share of the UAE's USD 60 million mechanical seals market, thus reinforcing trust and solidifying its regional presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024