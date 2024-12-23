SealTech's Strategic Launch: Bridging Demand in the UAE

Mumbai, India - Sealmatic India Ltd, publicly listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange, proudly announces the acquisition of an economic license in Abu Dhabi to establish SealTech LLC, a state-of-the-art service center dedicated to mechanical seal repairs and maintenance in partnership with High Technology FZ-LLC.

Located in Abu Dhabi's Musaffah Industrial Area, an economic hub, the center will be equipped with advanced machinery. Two experienced Sealmatic personnel will bolster the new operations, ensuring high-level service delivery for key clients including ADNOC, KSB, and others in the UAE region.

Mr. Samir Mullaji, Sealmatic's Vice President of Business Development, emphasized SealTech LLC's role in rapidly responding to clients' needs 24/7, aiming for a substantial share of the UAE's USD 60 million mechanical seals market, thus reinforcing trust and solidifying its regional presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)