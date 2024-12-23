EPACK Prefab Secures $20 Million for Expansion: Pioneering Prefabrication and PEB Technologies

EPACK Prefab, a major player in pre-engineered buildings and prefabricated structures, has secured $20 million from GEF Capital Partners in its first funding round.

Founded in 1999, EPACK operates manufacturing plants in Greater Noida, Ghiloth, and Mambattu, with an annual production capacity of over 133,000 tonnes.

The capital will be used to boost manufacturing capabilities, develop new products, and enhance research in energy-efficient construction, while expanding both national and international market presence.

EPACK Prefab's leadership highlights the funding as a testament to its innovative vision and commitment to sustainable construction practices through advanced PEB solutions.

The company serves industrial, institutional, and commercial sectors like warehousing, healthcare, and education, providing comprehensive prefabricated building solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)