Left Menu

EPACK Prefab Secures $20 Million for Expansion: Pioneering Prefabrication and PEB Technologies

EPACK Prefab, a leader in pre-engineered buildings, has raised $20 million from GEF Capital Partners to expand its operations. Founded in 1999, the company aims to boost manufacturing, enhance R&D for energy-efficient technologies, and grow its presence nationally and internationally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2024 14:09 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 14:09 IST
EPACK Prefab Secures $20 Million for Expansion: Pioneering Prefabrication and PEB Technologies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

EPACK Prefab, a major player in pre-engineered buildings and prefabricated structures, has secured $20 million from GEF Capital Partners in its first funding round.

Founded in 1999, EPACK operates manufacturing plants in Greater Noida, Ghiloth, and Mambattu, with an annual production capacity of over 133,000 tonnes.

The capital will be used to boost manufacturing capabilities, develop new products, and enhance research in energy-efficient construction, while expanding both national and international market presence.

EPACK Prefab's leadership highlights the funding as a testament to its innovative vision and commitment to sustainable construction practices through advanced PEB solutions.

The company serves industrial, institutional, and commercial sectors like warehousing, healthcare, and education, providing comprehensive prefabricated building solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024