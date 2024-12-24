Left Menu

India's Satellite Spectrum Allocation: A Telecom Tug-of-War

Trai is set to release recommendations on satellite spectrum allocation rules. This comes amidst a clash between terrestrial telecom providers, like Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, pushing for auction allocations, and satellite companies, like Starlink, advocating for administrative allocations to ensure affordable broadband services in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2024 18:36 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 18:36 IST
India's Satellite Spectrum Allocation: A Telecom Tug-of-War
  • Country:
  • India

India's telecom regulator, Trai, is on the verge of announcing its recommendations for satellite spectrum allocation, marking a crucial step in the country's telecom landscape, an official confirmed Monday.

As discussions between terrestrial telecom powerhouses such as Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, and satellite communication outfits like SpaceX's Starlink and Amazon's Project Kuiper intensify, the Indian government will consider Trai's proposals to inform its decision on spectrum allocation. This decision could potentially unlock satellite-based broadband services across the nation.

The debate centers on the mode of allocation: while telcos advocate for auction-based allocations to ensure fair play, satellite firms argue for administrative assignments to enhance service accessibility and affordability. As Trai's discussions unfold, industry giants brace for a pivotal regulatory milestone.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024