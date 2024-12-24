India's Satellite Spectrum Allocation: A Telecom Tug-of-War
Trai is set to release recommendations on satellite spectrum allocation rules. This comes amidst a clash between terrestrial telecom providers, like Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, pushing for auction allocations, and satellite companies, like Starlink, advocating for administrative allocations to ensure affordable broadband services in India.
India's telecom regulator, Trai, is on the verge of announcing its recommendations for satellite spectrum allocation, marking a crucial step in the country's telecom landscape, an official confirmed Monday.
As discussions between terrestrial telecom powerhouses such as Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, and satellite communication outfits like SpaceX's Starlink and Amazon's Project Kuiper intensify, the Indian government will consider Trai's proposals to inform its decision on spectrum allocation. This decision could potentially unlock satellite-based broadband services across the nation.
The debate centers on the mode of allocation: while telcos advocate for auction-based allocations to ensure fair play, satellite firms argue for administrative assignments to enhance service accessibility and affordability. As Trai's discussions unfold, industry giants brace for a pivotal regulatory milestone.
