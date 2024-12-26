Digitizing India's Maritime Industry: A New Era of Connectivity

The National e-Governance Division (NeGD) and the Indian Ports Association (IPA) have initiated a strategic partnership to propel digital transformation in India's maritime sector, according to a recent statement released on Thursday.

Formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding, the collaboration seeks to blend NeGD's tech prowess with IPA's industry insights to overhaul logistics and outdated practices within national and global maritime contexts.

The initiative envisions a future where interconnected ports leverage real-time data analytics to streamline operations and enhance supply chain efficiency, with focus areas including software development, systems integration, and the adoption of cutting-edge technologies.

