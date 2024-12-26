Left Menu

Digitizing India's Maritime Industry: A New Era of Connectivity

The National e-Governance Division and the Indian Ports Association have partnered to enhance digital adoption in India's maritime industry. The collaboration aims to modernize port operations using advanced technologies, addressing logistical challenges and improving supply chain efficiencies. The formal agreement was signed in late 2024.

The National e-Governance Division (NeGD) and the Indian Ports Association (IPA) have initiated a strategic partnership to propel digital transformation in India's maritime sector, according to a recent statement released on Thursday.

Formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding, the collaboration seeks to blend NeGD's tech prowess with IPA's industry insights to overhaul logistics and outdated practices within national and global maritime contexts.

The initiative envisions a future where interconnected ports leverage real-time data analytics to streamline operations and enhance supply chain efficiency, with focus areas including software development, systems integration, and the adoption of cutting-edge technologies.

