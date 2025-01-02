Bellatrix Aerospace Takes Giant Leap with Green Propulsion Triumph

Bengaluru's Bellatrix Aerospace has hit a new milestone in space technology. On Thursday, the company announced a successful third test firing of its innovative green propulsion system aboard the PSLV Orbital Experimental Module (POEM). This achievement reaffirms Bellatrix's capability in satellite steering technology.

The Rudra High-Performance Green Propulsion System, having fired for 60 seconds, initiated a tilt in the POEM-4 platform, demonstrating its reliability. This platform is currently orbiting Earth and carries a series of experiments contributed by ISRO labs and educational institutions.

According to co-founder Yashas Karanam, the test validates the system's repeatability, crucial for upcoming missions. The eco-friendly propellant developed by Bellatrix surpasses the performance of toxic fuels, offering a promising solution for defense and microsatellite applications.

