Bellatrix Aerospace Takes Giant Leap with Green Propulsion Triumph

Bellatrix Aerospace successfully test-fired its green propulsion system for the third time using the PSLV Orbital Experimental Module. This latest test enhances their technology's credibility, showcasing its reliability in steering satellites and underlining the effectiveness of its eco-friendly fuel, which outperforms traditional toxic propellants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 16:42 IST
  • India

Bengaluru's Bellatrix Aerospace has hit a new milestone in space technology. On Thursday, the company announced a successful third test firing of its innovative green propulsion system aboard the PSLV Orbital Experimental Module (POEM). This achievement reaffirms Bellatrix's capability in satellite steering technology.

The Rudra High-Performance Green Propulsion System, having fired for 60 seconds, initiated a tilt in the POEM-4 platform, demonstrating its reliability. This platform is currently orbiting Earth and carries a series of experiments contributed by ISRO labs and educational institutions.

According to co-founder Yashas Karanam, the test validates the system's repeatability, crucial for upcoming missions. The eco-friendly propellant developed by Bellatrix surpasses the performance of toxic fuels, offering a promising solution for defense and microsatellite applications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

