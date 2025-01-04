Left Menu

Revving Hybrid Demand Powers U.S. Auto Sales to New Highs

U.S. new car sales soared in 2024, driven by increased demand for hybrid vehicles. General Motors retained its sales crown, with Toyota and Ford posting gains. EV sales rose but faced challenges due to proposed policy changes from President-elect Trump, affecting industry strategies and market dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2025 02:57 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 02:57 IST
Revving Hybrid Demand Powers U.S. Auto Sales to New Highs

The U.S. automotive industry witnessed a significant rebound in 2024, with new car sales reaching their highest level since 2019. Key factors included replenished inventories, higher incentives, and a growing demand for hybrid vehicles.

General Motors retained its position as the leading automaker, selling 2.7 million vehicles, a 4.3% increase from 2023. Notably, traditional gasoline-powered trucks and SUVs continued to drive sales, while automakers capitalized on the hybrid vehicle boom.

However, the looming policies of President-elect Donald Trump, particularly regarding electric vehicle tax credits and import tariffs, could disrupt future sales. Most automakers are revising strategies to navigate the evolving market landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Blueprint for Climate Action: Unveiling the Blue Carbon Potential

Leveraging Private Sector Expertise for Sustainable Hydropower Growth

World Bank and IFC: A Decade of Driving Gender Equality Forward

Small Islands, Big Ambitions: Ocean-Focused Climate Actions in SIDS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025