Revving Hybrid Demand Powers U.S. Auto Sales to New Highs

The U.S. automotive industry witnessed a significant rebound in 2024, with new car sales reaching their highest level since 2019. Key factors included replenished inventories, higher incentives, and a growing demand for hybrid vehicles.

General Motors retained its position as the leading automaker, selling 2.7 million vehicles, a 4.3% increase from 2023. Notably, traditional gasoline-powered trucks and SUVs continued to drive sales, while automakers capitalized on the hybrid vehicle boom.

However, the looming policies of President-elect Donald Trump, particularly regarding electric vehicle tax credits and import tariffs, could disrupt future sales. Most automakers are revising strategies to navigate the evolving market landscape.

