Left Menu

Francis Ford Coppola Honored with 50th AFI Life Achievement Award

The American Film Institute will honor Francis Ford Coppola with the 50th AFI Life Achievement Award at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The ceremony, featuring prominent figures like George Lucas, Steven Spielberg, and Robert De Niro, recognizes Coppola's legendary impact on cinema.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 14:46 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 14:46 IST
Francis Ford Coppola Honored with 50th AFI Life Achievement Award
George Lucas, Steven Spielberg, Francis Ford Coppola (Photo/Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The American Film Institute (AFI) has revealed that legendary filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola will be the recipient of the esteemed 50th AFI Life Achievement Award. This accolade highlights Coppola's outstanding contributions to the cinematic arts.

Set against the glamorous backdrop of Hollywood's Dolby Theatre, the award ceremony promises a constellation of famous attendees. Renowned directors George Lucas and Steven Spielberg are set to present Coppola with the award, joined by cinematic icons such as Robert De Niro, Harrison Ford, and Morgan Freeman. AFI President and CEO Bob Gazzale lauded Coppola by emphasizing, 'There is only one Francis Ford Coppola. It is AFI's honor to gather the art and entertainment communities, along with his family, friends, and colleagues to celebrate cinema, all of it and the very best of it.'

The AFI Life Achievement Award celebrates individuals whose work has significantly advanced film and stood the test of time, with past honorees including Nicole Kidman and Denzel Washington. During the ceremony, Coppola's masterpieces such as 'The Godfather' and 'Apocalypse Now' will be honored. The event will culminate in a televised special airing on TNT and TCM.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025