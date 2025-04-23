Francis Ford Coppola Honored with 50th AFI Life Achievement Award

The American Film Institute (AFI) has revealed that legendary filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola will be the recipient of the esteemed 50th AFI Life Achievement Award. This accolade highlights Coppola's outstanding contributions to the cinematic arts.

Set against the glamorous backdrop of Hollywood's Dolby Theatre, the award ceremony promises a constellation of famous attendees. Renowned directors George Lucas and Steven Spielberg are set to present Coppola with the award, joined by cinematic icons such as Robert De Niro, Harrison Ford, and Morgan Freeman. AFI President and CEO Bob Gazzale lauded Coppola by emphasizing, 'There is only one Francis Ford Coppola. It is AFI's honor to gather the art and entertainment communities, along with his family, friends, and colleagues to celebrate cinema, all of it and the very best of it.'

The AFI Life Achievement Award celebrates individuals whose work has significantly advanced film and stood the test of time, with past honorees including Nicole Kidman and Denzel Washington. During the ceremony, Coppola's masterpieces such as 'The Godfather' and 'Apocalypse Now' will be honored. The event will culminate in a televised special airing on TNT and TCM.

(With inputs from agencies.)