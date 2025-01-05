Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia clinched a crucial Test series victory over India, as the visitors were bowled out for 157 on the third day's morning session in Sydney. This sets up Australia with a straightforward target of 162 runs to secure the final Test match and a 3-1 series triumph.

Scott Boland emerged as a force on the field, capturing six wickets for 45 runs, contributing to a total 10-wicket haul across the match. His performance was instrumental in bringing down the Indian batting line-up.

Rishabh Pant stood tall for the Indian team, scoring a valiant 61 runs, offering a glimmer of resistance amidst Australia's formidable bowling attack. However, his efforts weren't enough to withstand Boland and the home side's relentless pursuit of a series victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)