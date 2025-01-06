Left Menu

CES 2025: Showcasing the Future of Tech Innovation

CES 2025, the world's largest tech event, will feature cutting-edge innovations in AI, mobility, and digital health, among others. Running from January 7-10, it will host over 4,500 exhibitors, including major brands and start-ups. Themes of sustainability and global issues are highlighted, with participation from global industry leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lasvegas | Updated: 06-01-2025 11:27 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 11:27 IST
In a grand display of technological prowess, CES 2025 is set to feature pioneering innovations from the realms of artificial intelligence, mobility, digital health, and sustainability. The global showcase will attract industry giants alongside innovative start-ups, all converging to present their latest offerings from January 7-10.

The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) spearheads the event, promising an impressive turnout of over 4,500 exhibitors. Among nearly 1,400 start-ups and 1,100 speakers, major brands like Amazon, Samsung, and BMW will make their mark. CES is acclaimed as the leading global technology event, with insights into the newest tech innovations delivered by industry luminary Jensen Huang, NVIDIA's CEO.

The tradeshow's focus extends beyond product showcases, echoing the themes of sustainability, global challenges, and human rights. From AI advancements to emission-reducing innovations, CES stands as the singular event orchestrating a comprehensive view of the tech landscape, unifying big names and emerging companies in a celebration of ingenuity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

