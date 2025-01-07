Left Menu

Tech Surge Sparks Market Rebound Amid Trade Policy Speculations

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite saw gains, spurred by semiconductor stocks and less aggressive tariff expectations from the Trump administration. Despite a dip for the Dow Jones, tech stocks climbed, buoyed by AI investment plans and strong earnings. Investors remain focused on upcoming economic policies.

07-01-2025
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite climbed to over one-week highs on Monday, driven by a surge in semiconductor stocks and anticipation of a softer tariff stance from the upcoming Trump administration.

Despite the Dow Jones Industrial Average's slight dip, tech stocks like Nvidia, AMD, and Micron saw significant gains due to planned investments in AI-enabled data centers and positive revenue forecasts.

Investor sentiment also swirled around potential economic policies and tariff implications under Trump's presidency, especially concerning automotive manufacturers, while Fed insights and economic data continue to shape market expectations.

