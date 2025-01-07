Left Menu

U.S. Defense Lists Chinese Giants as Military Ties Widen

The U.S. Defense Department added several Chinese tech giants like Tencent and CATL to a list linking them to China's military. This move is a warning to U.S. businesses about potential security risks, though no immediate bans are imposed. Chinese firms dispute the designations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 09:04 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 09:04 IST
U.S. Defense Lists Chinese Giants as Military Ties Widen

The U.S. Department of Defense has named key Chinese firms, including Tencent and CATL, as collaborators with China's military, according to a report released on Monday. These names join the 'Section 1260H list,' affecting 134 companies overall.

While this designation isn't an automatic ban, it serves as a substantial caution to American companies about the risks of engaging with these firms. The listing has already impacted the stock prices of these companies. Tencent's shares fell substantially, while both U.S. and Chinese-listed stocks saw pressure.

The inclusion of these companies aims to safeguard sensitive technologies, highlighting growing tensions between the U.S. and China. The list, updated annually, underscores a broader U.S. strategy to secure key technologies against Beijing's ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025