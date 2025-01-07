Left Menu

The Rise of Indian Innovation at CES: A Global Tech Powerhouse

Indian startups and entrepreneurs are set to make a significant impact at CES 2025, showcasing innovative tech products. The growing influence of India's tech industry is attracting global attention, with numerous partnerships forming between Indian firms and international companies to develop advanced technologies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lasvegas | Updated: 07-01-2025 12:59 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 11:29 IST
The Rise of Indian Innovation at CES: A Global Tech Powerhouse
Representative Image Image Credit: Credit: ChatGPT

Indian startups and entrepreneurs are poised to shine at CES 2025, the world's largest technology showcase, set to take place from January 7 to 10. A wide range of innovative tech products from India will be on display, drawing global attention to the country's burgeoning tech sector.

The Vice President and Show Director of CES, John Kelley, emphasized the growing importance of India in the global technology ecosystem, highlighting numerous partnerships between Indian and international companies. This trend underscores India's evolving role as a key player in both domestic and international markets.

The event will feature over 4,500 exhibitors, including 1,400 startups. Indian companies will participate in the 'India Pavilion,' hosted by the Motwani Jadeja Foundation, signaling the dynamic growth of India's startup ecosystem. With global participation expected, CES 2025 promises to be a hub of cutting-edge technological advancements and collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

