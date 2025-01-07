Left Menu

Moto g05 Launch: Revolutionizing Budget Smartphones

Motorola unveils the moto g05, an affordable smartphone offering premium features like a 6.67” display with 1000nits brightness, Android 15, a 50MP Quad Pixel camera, and Dolby Atmos audio. Priced at Rs. 6,999, it's set to redefine the entry-level smartphone market with a luxe design and powerful features.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2025 14:20 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 14:20 IST
In a groundbreaking launch, Motorola has introduced the moto g05, a feature-packed entry-level smartphone priced at just Rs. 6,999. Sporting the segment's brightest 6.67'' display with a peak brightness of 1000nits, it promises a vivid entertainment experience enhanced by a 90Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

The moto g05, running Android™ 15, sets itself apart with dual stereo speakers featuring Dolby Atmos® and Hi-Res Audio, crafting a superior audio-visual experience. Its premium vegan leather finish in Forest Green and Plum Red offers an aesthetically pleasing design, while its 50MP Quad Pixel camera system captures stunning photos in all conditions.

Powered by the MediaTek Helio G81 Extreme processor, the device ensures efficient performance with a 5200mAh battery offering up to two days of usage. Available on Flipkart and retail stores from January 13, 2025, the moto g05 aims to modernize the entry-level smartphone market, aligning with Motorola's vision of democratizing technology.

