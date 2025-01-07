Left Menu

BLS International Seals Document Processing Deal with UAE

BLS International has secured a document processing contract with the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The contract involves handling document attestation services in Mumbai and Russia. This move reinforces BLS International's status as a reliable partner for government institutions worldwide, ensuring efficient and timely processing of documents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-01-2025 15:29 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 15:29 IST
BLS International Seals Document Processing Deal with UAE
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

BLS International, a technology-driven service partner for governments and citizens, announced on Tuesday that it has secured a contract for document processing with the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The firm has been entrusted with the responsibility of managing document processing and delivery services for document attestation to the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Mumbai, India, and Russia.

This partnership involves overseeing document attestation services for the Ministry, ensuring secure and efficient processing for individuals bound for the UAE, BLS International stated. JMD Shikhar Aggarwal expressed pride in the partnership and commitment to maintaining high standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

Green Transport Strategies to Transform the Western Balkans for a Sustainable Future

Transforming Public Health in Lagos: The Promise and Challenges of mHealth Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025