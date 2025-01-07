BLS International Seals Document Processing Deal with UAE
BLS International has secured a document processing contract with the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The contract involves handling document attestation services in Mumbai and Russia. This move reinforces BLS International's status as a reliable partner for government institutions worldwide, ensuring efficient and timely processing of documents.
BLS International, a technology-driven service partner for governments and citizens, announced on Tuesday that it has secured a contract for document processing with the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The firm has been entrusted with the responsibility of managing document processing and delivery services for document attestation to the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Mumbai, India, and Russia.
This partnership involves overseeing document attestation services for the Ministry, ensuring secure and efficient processing for individuals bound for the UAE, BLS International stated. JMD Shikhar Aggarwal expressed pride in the partnership and commitment to maintaining high standards.
