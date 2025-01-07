MSys Technologies: Pioneering AI and ESG for a Brighter Future
In 2024, MSys Technologies advanced in AI technology and expanded ESG focus. Achievements included new partnerships, high CSAT scores, global expansion, and awards like Forbes India-DGEMS Select 200. The company aims to double growth by 2026, emphasizing AI and sustainable solutions.
MSys Technologies, a leading software engineering company, marked 2024 as a year of substantial AI-driven advancements and ESG commitments. The firm moved past traditional growth metrics, integrating environmental, social, and governance impacts alongside an enriched customer satisfaction framework.
New collaborations with Fortune 500 and Global 2000 clients in FinTech, PayTech, and InsurTech sectors catapulted the company's success. The company's 90%+ CSAT scores underscore its dedication to delivering value. The expansion was highlighted by a new Global Development Center in Singapore.
Receiving multiple accolades, including Forbes India-DGEMS Select 200 recognition, MSys continued to support innovation and digital transformation through strategic partnerships and its Accelerator Program for startups.
