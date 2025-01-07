Trump and Sajwani: A $20 Billion Data Center Boost
Donald Trump announced a major investment of $20 billion by Emirati billionaire Hussain Sajwani for building data centers across the U.S. The move aligns with the rising demand for AI technologies that require substantial computing resources, amidst a global trend of increasing investment in data infrastructure.
In a significant economic development, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump revealed a $20 billion investment plan to establish data centers nationwide. The announcement was made at a press conference in Palm Beach, Florida.
This substantial investment comes from Emirati billionaire Hussain Sajwani, the chairman of DAMAC Properties, whom Trump commended as an esteemed business leader globally. This venture reflects the rapidly growing demand for data infrastructure driven by AI technologies.
With technology giants like Microsoft boosting AI capabilities, and anticipating to spend around $80 billion, the global expenditure for data center systems may surpass $250 billion by 2030, according to McKinsey.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mutual Fund Momentum: A Record Surge in Investment
IOCL's Mega Investment Surge in Odisha: Paradip Naphtha Project and Beyond
SMFG's Record Investment Boosts India Operations
Kazakhstan: Apex Investment Hub Surges Ahead in 2024
Balewadi: Pune's Emerging Real Estate Hotspot Offers Robust Investment Opportunities