Left Menu

AI's Dark Turn: ChatGPT Linked to Las Vegas Blast

In a shocking event on New Year's Day, a Tesla Cybertruck explosion outside Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas was linked to ChatGPT. Authorities confirmed the deceased suspect, Army soldier Matthew Livelsberger, used the AI to plan the explosion, marking it as the first such incident on U.S. soil.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 08:09 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 08:09 IST
AI's Dark Turn: ChatGPT Linked to Las Vegas Blast
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a startling development, officials confirmed on Tuesday that the Tesla Cybertruck explosion outside Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas on New Year's Day was orchestrated using the popular chatbot, ChatGPT. The suspect, identified as Matthew Livelsberger, employed the AI to calculate the explosive quantity needed for the blast.

Authorities identified Livelsberger as an active-duty Army soldier from Colorado Springs, who acted alone, revealing the incident as a suicide. Notably, it marks the first case in the U.S. where ChatGPT was implicated in constructing an explosive device, according to Sheriff Kevin McMahill of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

OpenAI, the creators of ChatGPT, reiterated their commitment to responsible AI use, emphasizing their models reject harmful instructions. Despite no link to a similar attack in New Orleans, critics warn the event adds fuel to debates on AI misuse, especially as Livelsberger's phone contained a concerning manifesto under investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

Green Transport Strategies to Transform the Western Balkans for a Sustainable Future

Transforming Public Health in Lagos: The Promise and Challenges of mHealth Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025