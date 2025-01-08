In a startling development, officials confirmed on Tuesday that the Tesla Cybertruck explosion outside Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas on New Year's Day was orchestrated using the popular chatbot, ChatGPT. The suspect, identified as Matthew Livelsberger, employed the AI to calculate the explosive quantity needed for the blast.

Authorities identified Livelsberger as an active-duty Army soldier from Colorado Springs, who acted alone, revealing the incident as a suicide. Notably, it marks the first case in the U.S. where ChatGPT was implicated in constructing an explosive device, according to Sheriff Kevin McMahill of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

OpenAI, the creators of ChatGPT, reiterated their commitment to responsible AI use, emphasizing their models reject harmful instructions. Despite no link to a similar attack in New Orleans, critics warn the event adds fuel to debates on AI misuse, especially as Livelsberger's phone contained a concerning manifesto under investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)