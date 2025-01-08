Rocket Scientist V. Narayanan Takes Helm at ISRO
V. Narayanan has been appointed as the new head of ISRO, succeeding S. Somanath. Narayanan, known for his work on key rocket launches, will lead ISRO as India aims to become a space superpower. The country's goal is to capture a significant share of the expanding global space market.
The Indian government has announced the appointment of V. Narayanan as the new chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), with his term beginning on January 14. The appointment is seen as a pivotal move as India intensifies efforts to establish itself as a space superpower.
V. Narayanan, renowned for his contributions to the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle and advancements in liquid propulsion systems at ISRO, is set to succeed S. Somanath. The outgoing chairman is credited with transforming the agency by engaging the younger generation and enhancing its public profile.
With the global commercial space market expected to surge to $1 trillion by 2030, India aims to secure a $40 billion share by 2040. Narayanan's tenure will be critical as ISRO positions itself in this growing industry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- ISRO
- V. Narayanan
- India
- space
- superpower
- rocket
- market
- S. Somanath
- propulsion
- commercial
ALSO READ
Gandhi Takes on Inflation: A Day in the Vegetable Market
Emerging markets in the crosshairs: Why cybersecurity is an economic imperative?
Beijing's Treasury Bonds Boost: A Surge in Chinese Markets
Emerging Markets Struggle Amid Strong Dollar and Treasury Yield Spike
European Markets Surge Amid Light Trading