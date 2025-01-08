Left Menu

Rocket Scientist V. Narayanan Takes Helm at ISRO

V. Narayanan has been appointed as the new head of ISRO, succeeding S. Somanath. Narayanan, known for his work on key rocket launches, will lead ISRO as India aims to become a space superpower. The country's goal is to capture a significant share of the expanding global space market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 09:13 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 09:13 IST
Rocket Scientist V. Narayanan Takes Helm at ISRO
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Indian government has announced the appointment of V. Narayanan as the new chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), with his term beginning on January 14. The appointment is seen as a pivotal move as India intensifies efforts to establish itself as a space superpower.

V. Narayanan, renowned for his contributions to the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle and advancements in liquid propulsion systems at ISRO, is set to succeed S. Somanath. The outgoing chairman is credited with transforming the agency by engaging the younger generation and enhancing its public profile.

With the global commercial space market expected to surge to $1 trillion by 2030, India aims to secure a $40 billion share by 2040. Narayanan's tenure will be critical as ISRO positions itself in this growing industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

Green Transport Strategies to Transform the Western Balkans for a Sustainable Future

Transforming Public Health in Lagos: The Promise and Challenges of mHealth Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025