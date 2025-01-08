Rocket Scientist V. Narayanan Takes Helm at ISRO

The Indian government has announced the appointment of V. Narayanan as the new chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), with his term beginning on January 14. The appointment is seen as a pivotal move as India intensifies efforts to establish itself as a space superpower.

V. Narayanan, renowned for his contributions to the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle and advancements in liquid propulsion systems at ISRO, is set to succeed S. Somanath. The outgoing chairman is credited with transforming the agency by engaging the younger generation and enhancing its public profile.

With the global commercial space market expected to surge to $1 trillion by 2030, India aims to secure a $40 billion share by 2040. Narayanan's tenure will be critical as ISRO positions itself in this growing industry.

