AI-Enabled Comeback: Nussbaum's Voice Reborn

Israeli journalist Moshe Nussbaum, fighting ALS, returns to TV using AI that mimics his voice. Diagnosed two years ago with this debilitating disease, Nussbaum faced challenges in reporting. However, AI technology is allowing him to be a commentator, enabling a significant comeback and inspiring the disabled community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 08-01-2025 12:38 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 12:38 IST
This week, a groundbreaking announcement shook the Israeli media sphere as Channel 12 revealed Moshe Nussbaum's planned return to the screen, assisted by artificial intelligence.

Nussbaum, aged 71, who has been battling ALS, faced significant hurdles in his decades-spanning career. Yet, AI software has managed to replicate his distinctive voice, opening new avenues for his work.

The AI enables Nussbaum to conduct interviews and provide in-depth commentary, bolstering his role despite the disease's debilitating effects. While excited about this innovation, Nussbaum remains cautious of potential misuse, emphasizing awareness within the disability community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

