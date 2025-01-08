Rubrik Expands Digital Horizons in India with Bengaluru Office

Cybersecurity giant Rubrik announced its strategic expansion in India, unveiling plans for a new office in Bengaluru.

This state-of-the-art facility aims to unite key functions like product development, management, and customer support, effectively consolidating current operations from two distinct locations in the city by mid-2025, according to the company's statement.

Co-founder and CEO Bipul Sinha emphasized the recruitment of top-tier Indian talent as central to innovation and global growth, amid India's digital transformation. The company, which became public in 2024, reported reaching a USD 1 billion annual recurring revenue mark by December 2024, serving over 6,100 customers globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)