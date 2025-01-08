Left Menu

Rubrik Expands Digital Horizons in India with Bengaluru Office

Cybersecurity firm Rubrik is expanding its presence in India by opening a new office in Bengaluru, replacing two existing ones. The firm aims to consolidate operations such as product development and customer support under one roof, while also hiring local talent to drive innovation.

Updated: 08-01-2025 13:50 IST
Cybersecurity giant Rubrik announced its strategic expansion in India, unveiling plans for a new office in Bengaluru.

This state-of-the-art facility aims to unite key functions like product development, management, and customer support, effectively consolidating current operations from two distinct locations in the city by mid-2025, according to the company's statement.

Co-founder and CEO Bipul Sinha emphasized the recruitment of top-tier Indian talent as central to innovation and global growth, amid India's digital transformation. The company, which became public in 2024, reported reaching a USD 1 billion annual recurring revenue mark by December 2024, serving over 6,100 customers globally.

