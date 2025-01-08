Rubrik Expands Digital Horizons in India with Bengaluru Office
Cybersecurity firm Rubrik is expanding its presence in India by opening a new office in Bengaluru, replacing two existing ones. The firm aims to consolidate operations such as product development and customer support under one roof, while also hiring local talent to drive innovation.
Cybersecurity giant Rubrik announced its strategic expansion in India, unveiling plans for a new office in Bengaluru.
This state-of-the-art facility aims to unite key functions like product development, management, and customer support, effectively consolidating current operations from two distinct locations in the city by mid-2025, according to the company's statement.
Co-founder and CEO Bipul Sinha emphasized the recruitment of top-tier Indian talent as central to innovation and global growth, amid India's digital transformation. The company, which became public in 2024, reported reaching a USD 1 billion annual recurring revenue mark by December 2024, serving over 6,100 customers globally.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Biden's Veto Blocks Major Federal Court Expansion Amid Political Tensions
Biden's Veto Halts Historic Expansion of Federal Judiciary
YouTuber Arrested for Coercive Tactics on Officer
Surging Demand: India's Office Space Market Thrives
Oberoi Realty's Expansion: 5-Star Hotel and Luxury Villas in Alibaug