McAfee Launches Deepfake Detector in India: A New Era in AI-Enhanced Cybersecurity

In a bold move to combat the rising threats of AI-generated misinformation, McAfee has launched its innovative Deepfake Detector in India. This cutting-edge tool is designed to help consumers quickly discern real videos from potentially deceptive deepfakes.

The Deepfake Detector, equipped with McAfee’s powerful AI technology, operates directly on user devices, ensuring privacy while providing swift and accurate alerts. This is particularly significant given that many Indian consumers are exposed to nearly five deepfake videos daily.

Priced at Rs. 499 for the standalone version, McAfee's new solution is available on select Copilot+ PCs and forms part of a broader strategy to safeguard Indian internet users against increasingly sophisticated AI-generated scams.

