Left Menu

McAfee Launches Deepfake Detector in India: A New Era in AI-Enhanced Cybersecurity

McAfee introduces its Deepfake Detector in India to help consumers identify AI-generated deepfakes in videos. Leveraging advanced AI technology, McAfee aims to protect against rising AI-generated scams and misinformation, enhancing user privacy with on-device processing. The tool alerts users quickly, empowering them to make informed decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore | Updated: 08-01-2025 14:24 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 14:23 IST
McAfee Launches Deepfake Detector in India: A New Era in AI-Enhanced Cybersecurity
Representative Image Image Credit: Credit: ChatGPT
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold move to combat the rising threats of AI-generated misinformation, McAfee has launched its innovative Deepfake Detector in India. This cutting-edge tool is designed to help consumers quickly discern real videos from potentially deceptive deepfakes.

The Deepfake Detector, equipped with McAfee’s powerful AI technology, operates directly on user devices, ensuring privacy while providing swift and accurate alerts. This is particularly significant given that many Indian consumers are exposed to nearly five deepfake videos daily.

Priced at Rs. 499 for the standalone version, McAfee's new solution is available on select Copilot+ PCs and forms part of a broader strategy to safeguard Indian internet users against increasingly sophisticated AI-generated scams.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025