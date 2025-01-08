McAfee Launches Deepfake Detector in India: A New Era in AI-Enhanced Cybersecurity
McAfee introduces its Deepfake Detector in India to help consumers identify AI-generated deepfakes in videos. Leveraging advanced AI technology, McAfee aims to protect against rising AI-generated scams and misinformation, enhancing user privacy with on-device processing. The tool alerts users quickly, empowering them to make informed decisions.
- Country:
- India
In a bold move to combat the rising threats of AI-generated misinformation, McAfee has launched its innovative Deepfake Detector in India. This cutting-edge tool is designed to help consumers quickly discern real videos from potentially deceptive deepfakes.
The Deepfake Detector, equipped with McAfee’s powerful AI technology, operates directly on user devices, ensuring privacy while providing swift and accurate alerts. This is particularly significant given that many Indian consumers are exposed to nearly five deepfake videos daily.
Priced at Rs. 499 for the standalone version, McAfee's new solution is available on select Copilot+ PCs and forms part of a broader strategy to safeguard Indian internet users against increasingly sophisticated AI-generated scams.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- McAfee
- Deepfake
- AI
- India
- cybersecurity
- detector
- scams
- privacy
- technology
- videos
ALSO READ
From vulnerabilities to vitality: Cloud cybersecurity in developing Nations
Emerging markets in the crosshairs: Why cybersecurity is an economic imperative?
Odisha CM Raises Awareness on Chit Fund Scams
Bengaluru Police Warns Against 'Digital Arrest' Scams
Tackling messaging scams with generative AI