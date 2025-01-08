Left Menu

India Delays Crucial Space Docking Mission Again

ISRO has postponed its groundbreaking Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX) for the second time due to unexpected satellite drift, with no new date announced. The mission aims to demonstrate critical competencies like satellite power transfer vital for future deep space missions, positioning India among the elite few nations to achieve such a feat.

Updated: 08-01-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 22:20 IST
India's premiere space agency, ISRO, has delayed its eagerly awaited Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX) for a second time, attributing the decision to an unforeseen excess drift between the satellites. The agency has yet to disclose a rescheduled date, initially aiming to test the groundbreaking technology on January 7th.

The mission faced a setback while attempting to maneuver the satellites to a separation of 225 meters. According to ISRO's communication on social media platform X, the drift exceeded expectations during a non-visibility phase. Achieving this mission would place India as the fourth country worldwide to successfully execute such a capability, a crucial step towards expanding deep space exploration.

Launched on December 30 from the primary launch site in India, the mission deployed satellites using an indigenous rocket. It aims to showcase the transfer of electric power between docked spacecraft, a significant advancement for operations like in-space robotics and payload handling after undocking, essential for future exploratory missions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

