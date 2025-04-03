Amazon Takes Giant Leap with Kuiper Satellites, Dinosaur Footprints Unearthed on Skye
Amazon plans to launch its first 27 Kuiper internet satellites, marking a crucial phase in their network's deployment. Concurrently, on Scotland’s Isle of Skye, 131 dinosaur footprints from 167 million years ago were discovered, revealing insights into prehistoric life.
Amazon is set to advance its ambitious Project Kuiper next week with the launch of 27 satellites, challenging SpaceX's Starlink. This eagerly anticipated deployment showcases Amazon's commitment to a global satellite internet network.
The launch, dubbed 'Kuiper Atlas 1,' will commence on April 9 from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. This step marks a significant movement in the competitive satellite internet market.
Meanwhile, on the Isle of Skye in Scotland, paleontologists have unearthed 131 million-year-old dinosaur footprints, providing a peaceful glimpse into the region's ancient past. These discoveries span footprints of both meat-eating and plant-eating dinosaurs, hidden for millions of years along the rocky shoreline at what is now called Prince Charles Point.
(With inputs from agencies.)
