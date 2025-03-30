Hylenr's Space Power Revolution: Unveiling Cold Fusion for Satellites

Hyderabad's Hylenr Technologies is breaking new ground by demonstrating its cold fusion technology in space. This innovation is poised to transform satellite longevity and reduce their mass, offering a sustainable energy solution.

In partnership with TakeMe2Space, Hylenr aims to test its Low Energy Nuclear Reactor (LENR) that uses hydrogen fusion to produce electricity. This technology remarkably generates more power than consumed, with an input of 100 watts yielding 178 watts of thermal output.

Currently planning its launch with Skyroot and ISRO's vehicles, Hylenr's LENR is not just a game-changer for satellites but could also redefine power solutions for the entire edge computing sector in space. Such advancements may soon introduce long-duration space missions and high-power computing.

(With inputs from agencies.)