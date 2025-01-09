Clipbyte: The Ultimate Tool for Rumour Verification
Esha Media Research has introduced 'clipbyte,' a broadcast media intelligence tool, to help companies verify rumors and manage investor sentiment. This tool assists compliance teams in tracking significant events and preventing market panic by providing real-time data and insights about media coverage related to stock movements.
Mumbai, January 9: Esha Media Research has launched 'clipbyte,' an advanced media intelligence tool designed to aid listed companies in verifying rumors and managing investor sentiment effectively. This move aligns with the increased regulatory scrutiny regarding rumor verifications in stock exchanges.
Since June 1, new verification norms have been implemented, affecting approximately 170 reported instances. Initially targeting the top 100 companies, these norms are now extended to the next 250 firms, which must rigorously monitor their stock's material price movements.
Esha Media's 'clipbyte' tool promises to offer comprehensive monitoring services, equipping compliance teams with vital data and insights to swiftly tackle media developments. The founder, Raman Iyer, emphasizes the tool's capability in distinguishing important market events, thus preventing potential PR crises.
