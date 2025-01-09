Clipbyte: The Ultimate Tool for Rumour Verification

Mumbai, January 9: Esha Media Research has launched 'clipbyte,' an advanced media intelligence tool designed to aid listed companies in verifying rumors and managing investor sentiment effectively. This move aligns with the increased regulatory scrutiny regarding rumor verifications in stock exchanges.

Since June 1, new verification norms have been implemented, affecting approximately 170 reported instances. Initially targeting the top 100 companies, these norms are now extended to the next 250 firms, which must rigorously monitor their stock's material price movements.

Esha Media's 'clipbyte' tool promises to offer comprehensive monitoring services, equipping compliance teams with vital data and insights to swiftly tackle media developments. The founder, Raman Iyer, emphasizes the tool's capability in distinguishing important market events, thus preventing potential PR crises.

