Left Menu

The Rising Stakes: 2025 Australian Open Prize Money Revealed

The 2025 Australian Open will feature a prize pool of A$96.5 million, up 11.56% from 2024. The men's and women's singles champions will earn A$3.5 million each, an increase from A$3.15 million in 2024. The tournament runs from January 12-26, and doubles competitions also see prize increases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-01-2025 10:11 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 10:11 IST
The Rising Stakes: 2025 Australian Open Prize Money Revealed

The 2025 Australian Open, set to kick off on January 12, presents a total prize fund of A$96.5 million, marking an 11.56% rise from last year. This substantial increase positions it as one of the richest Grand Slam tournaments globally.

Both men's and women's singles champions will walk away with A$3.5 million, up from A$3.15 million in 2024. Comparatively, the French Open champions received 2.4 million euros, while Wimbledon victors earned 2.7 million pounds, underlining the Australian Open's competitive edge in prize distribution.

The doubles category will also see enhanced rewards, with champions earning A$810,000 for the men's and women's pairs, and A$175,000 for mixed doubles winners. The 2025 Australian Open continues to push boundaries, attracting top talents worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Chatbots and morality: How AI shapes human judgments

From promise to peril: Understanding and addressing AI toxicity

Balancing innovation and ethics in AI-driven healthcare

A smarter way to learn: Harnessing machine learning for personalized programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025