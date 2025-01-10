The Rising Stakes: 2025 Australian Open Prize Money Revealed

The 2025 Australian Open, set to kick off on January 12, presents a total prize fund of A$96.5 million, marking an 11.56% rise from last year. This substantial increase positions it as one of the richest Grand Slam tournaments globally.

Both men's and women's singles champions will walk away with A$3.5 million, up from A$3.15 million in 2024. Comparatively, the French Open champions received 2.4 million euros, while Wimbledon victors earned 2.7 million pounds, underlining the Australian Open's competitive edge in prize distribution.

The doubles category will also see enhanced rewards, with champions earning A$810,000 for the men's and women's pairs, and A$175,000 for mixed doubles winners. The 2025 Australian Open continues to push boundaries, attracting top talents worldwide.

