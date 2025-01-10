GTPL Hathway Reports Steady Growth with Increased Subscriber Base

GTPL Hathway Limited, the foremost Digital Cable TV and Broadband Service provider in India, has released its financial results for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The company announced a total revenue of ₹ 8,957 million for Q3 FY25, representing a 4% year-on-year increase.

In this quarter, the company reported an EBITDA of ₹ 1,138 million, maintaining a margin of 12.7% and an operating EBITDA margin of 21.8%. Profit after tax registered at ₹ 102 million. The company noted positive growth in its subscriber base across both business segments.

GTPL's digital cable TV subscriber base increased by 200,000 year-on-year, with a similar uptick in paying subscribers. The broadband sector also expanded, adding 37,000 subscribers YoY. These gains highlight GTPL's commitment to innovation and quality service, securing its status as India's largest multi-system operator.

(With inputs from agencies.)